“I was forced to chant tutam or risk disappearing” - Fast rising Kenyan rapper TOXIC LYRICAL defends himself over State House performance







Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Kenyan rapper, Toxic Lyrical, has sparked reactions on social media after claiming that he was pressured into chanting “tutam”, street slang for “two term” in reference to President William Ruto’s presidency during his performance at State House , Nairobi.

The fast-rising rapper, riding a wave of his viral hits, was among the entertainers performing at a presidential youth empowerment event.

But after the performance, his fan base split sharply, with some accusing him of betraying his fans base by dipping into politics.

In a cryptic social media post, Toxic explained his awkward position: “Ground ni ile ile. Niseme one tam akiwa apo nipotezwe?” loosely translates to, “Should I say one term while he’s right there and risk disappearing?”

The event, held yesterday, saw President Ruto distribute over 1,100 empowerment packages - from motorbikes to car wash kits - to youth groups across Nairobi.

A video from the event shows Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie, ushering Toxic forward, prompting him to declare Ruto’s two-term future.

At first, the rapper continued performing, but after Kiarie’s insistence, he said “tutam” before greeting the President.

While some fans sympathise with the rapper, saying he was clearly under pressure. Others have unfollowed him, accusing him of playing along.

Fellow artist Charisma weighed in, questioning why musicians accept such gigs at all: “If you fear for your life, why go? People don’t get what going there means. We shoot ourselves in the foot.”

