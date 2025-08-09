“Toa Hiyo Takataka’ - The moment DJ played a ‘RUTO Must Go’ song at State House in the presence of the President (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 9, 2025 - President William Ruto on Saturday, August 9th, hosted thousands of Nairobi residents at State House in an economic empowerment forum aimed at supporting income-generating ventures.

During the event, Ruto distributed boda bodas, washing machines, barber kits, salon sets, and other business tools to help youth in the capital establish or expand their enterprises.

However, the event took an unexpected turn when the DJ accidentally played a song containing the phrase “Ruto Must Go.”

Dagoreti South MP John Kiarie, who was serving as MC, quickly intervened.

“Toa hiyo takataka, play next song,” he ordered.

The DJ swiftly switched to a gospel track.

The incident has sparked a lively debate on social media, with many expressing concern for the DJ’s fate after the slip-up.

Watch the video

“Toa Hiyo Takataka’ - The moment DJ played a ‘RUTO Must Go’ song at State House in the presence of the President pic.twitter.com/zQrmdfQSxc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 10, 2025

