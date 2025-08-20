KIKUYU LADY shows the deplorable living conditions she is enduring with her daughter as her deadbeat baby daddy lives in a lavish mansion along Thika Road (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - A heartbroken Kikuyu lady has taken to social media to expose the sorry state she is living in with her young daughter, accusing her baby daddy of neglect despite his flashy lifestyle.

In the video shared on her Tiktok account, the young lady is seen showing her single-room house, revealing how she has been struggling to raise her child singlehandedly.

She emotionally narrated that the father of her daughter lives in a lavish mansion along Thika Road, drives expensive cars, and splurges on luxury, yet refuses to provide even the basics for his own child.

She had shared a video camping outside his mansion with their daughter pleading for help, but he refused to open.

Her emotional plea has sparked outrage among Kenyans online, with many blasting the so-called “deadbeat dad” for neglect, while others urged her to seek legal redress.

Where she lives with her daughter.

@extraveller2.m2 if he was really supporting us why was I living like this!! ♬ original sound - ex traveller

Her baby daddy’s mansion.

