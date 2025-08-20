Hunt for ‘shiny eye’ Kikuyu lady, MERCY WANGARE, who stabbed her boyfriend 16 times over cheating allegations (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Police have launched a manhunt for a young woman identified as Mercy Wangare, who is accused of brutally stabbing her boyfriend 16 times, after allegedly accusing him of infidelity.

According to preliminary reports, the shocking incident happened earlier this week in Kawangware after a heated confrontation between the couple turned violent.

Wangare allegedly picked up a knife and attacked her boyfriend repeatedly, leaving him with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack and has been on the run since.

The deceased’s friends have taken to social media to seek justice and urged police to speed up investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST