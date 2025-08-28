KHALWALE names two people RUTO should sack if he is serious about fighting corruption - “This is the perfect opportunity”





Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has challenged President William Ruto to prove his commitment to the anti-graft war by sacking Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, and Social Health Authority (SHA) chairperson, Abdi Mohamed.

In a statement on Thursday, August 28th, Khalwale said the two officials must leave office over alleged fraud and irregular disbursements within SHA.

“If the President ever wanted his commitment to fight corruption to be believable, this is the perfect opportunity.”

“He must immediately dismiss these two suspected fraudsters even as Kenyans await their arrest and prosecution in court,” Khalwale said.

His remarks came a day after MPs allied to the Kenya Moja faction issued a similar demand.

The lawmakers accused Duale and Abdi of conflict of interest, claiming that the CS is linked to a company that developed the SHA system.

“We demand the immediate resignation of Hon. Aden Duale for conflict of interest, complacency, and hoodwinking Kenyans with theatrics,” said Kitutu Chache South MP, Anthony Kibagendi.

The MPs gave Duale 48 hours to resign or face impeachment proceedings.

On Monday, CS Duale dismissed media reports linking SHA to fraudulent payouts, describing them as propaganda aimed at derailing health reforms.

“No amount of propaganda or blackmail will deter us from fixing our healthcare system.”

“We know saboteurs of SHA have recruited several groups, including sections of the media, to advance their agenda.”

“Let them be warned: We are fixing this thing regardless of the noise,” Duale said.