Ex-Equatorial Guinea Anti-Corruption boss, BALTHAZAR ENGONGA EBANG, who went viral over escapades with several women handed 8-year jail sentence







Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Balthazar Engonga Ebang, the once powerful head of Equatorial Guinea’s Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), has fallen from grace in spectacular fashion.

The man who went viral in late 2024 after more than 400 videos of his escapades with different women leaked online has now been sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzlement of Sh230 million (1 billion CFA francs).

According to Supreme Court spokesperson, Hilario Mitogo, Ebang siphoned funds meant for official travel, splurging the money on a wild double life of women, luxury, and secret escapades.

Prosecutors painted him as a man who lived extravagantly while abusing state resources to fuel his desires.

The court handed him eight years for embezzlement, four years and five months for illicit enrichment, and six years and one day for abuse of power - though the terms will run concurrently.

He was also fined $220,000 (about Ksh28.5 million).

In late 2024, Engonga shocked the nation after over 400 private tapes emerged, reportedly featuring him with more than 100 women, some allegedly wives of top officials and aides.

The videos, filmed in hotels and offices, sent social media into a frenzy.





The Kenyan DAILY POST