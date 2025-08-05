Is he battling dementia? VIDEO of a young Kenyan LADY goofing around with her elderly mzungu lover causes a buzz (WATCH)







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - A video of a young Kenyan lady playfully goofing around with her much older mzungu lover has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the video, the bubbly lady is seen dancing, laughing, and teasing the elderly man, who appears slightly confused yet visibly enjoying her company.

The two share light-hearted moments, with the lady occasionally leaning on him as the camera rolls.

While some netizens found the video hilarious and heartwarming, others questioned the man’s state of mind, with cheeky comments suggesting he might be battling dementia.

A section of viewers criticized the lady for allegedly “taking advantage” of him, while others defended the couple, saying love knows no age.

Watch the video.

