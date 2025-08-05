Is he battling dementia? VIDEO of a young Kenyan LADY goofing around with her elderly mzungu lover causes a buzz (WATCH)

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - A video of a young Kenyan lady playfully goofing around with her much older mzungu lover has sparked mixed reactions online.
In the video, the bubbly lady is seen dancing, laughing, and
teasing the elderly man, who appears slightly confused yet visibly enjoying her
company.
The two share light-hearted moments, with the lady
occasionally leaning on him as the camera rolls.
While some netizens found the video hilarious and
heartwarming, others questioned the man’s state of mind, with cheeky comments
suggesting he might be battling dementia.
A section of viewers criticized the lady for allegedly
“taking advantage” of him, while others defended the couple, saying love knows
no age.
Watch the video.
Love is love....... pic.twitter.com/Q49USaoxNm— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 5, 2025
