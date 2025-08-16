KALENJIN man charged with stealing more than Ksh 1.2 million in 2 days at Equity Bank, where he worked as a Bank Teller







Saturday, August 16, 2025 - An Equity Bank teller has been arraigned in court over allegations of stealing more than Ksh 1.2 million from the bank and one of its customers.

Gilbert Kiptoo Lelon, who was stationed at Equity Bank’s Kahawa Branch, appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego, facing charges of stealing by servant contrary to Section 281 of the Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, on August 11th, 2024, while serving as a teller, Gilbert allegedly stole KSh 800,000 from the account of Mary Kanini Kamuya, a bank customer.

A day later, on August 12th, 2024, he is accused of stealing a further KSh 454,000, this time belonging to Equity Bank, money that came into his possession by virtue of his employment.

The accused denied all charges.

The court ordered that he be remanded in custody until August 19, 2025, to allow for the completion of a pre-bail report that will determine his eligibility for bail or bond.





The Kenyan DAILY POST