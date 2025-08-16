This VIDEO of RUTO’s ‘down to earth daughter’, CHARLENE, dancing to a popular Ohangla song has left Kenyans talking (WATCH)







Saturday, August 16, 2025 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, is once again the talk of social media after a video of her dancing to a popular Ohangla tune went viral.

The clip, captured during the Devolution Conference in Homa Bay County, shows Charlene breaking into a spirited dance as a live band played.

Known for her approachable and down-to-earth demeanor despite her First Daughter status, Charlene’s moves drew a mix of reactions online.

Admirers praised her simplicity and ability to blend effortlessly with the crowd, while critics dismissed it as calculated PR meant to present her as relatable to the “common mwananchi.”

Whether viewed as genuine charm or political optics, one thing is clear, Charlene continues to captivate public attention with her bold personality and youthful energy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST