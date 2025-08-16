These club hostesses wearing school uniform-style outfits to attract customers have sparked outrage (PHOTO &VIDEO)

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - A viral photo of club waitresses dressed in school-uniform-style outfits has ignited a heated debate online.
While some dismissed it as harmless fun or a playful theme,
critics argue it crosses a troubling line.
School uniforms symbolize children, innocence, and education - associating them with adult entertainment blurs boundaries that should remain clear.
Netizens have warned that normalizing such imagery risks
eroding respect for children’s identities.
Watch the video below or HERE>>>
Club Space, Nakuru pic.twitter.com/94hyaC1lqd— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 17, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments