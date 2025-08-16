These club hostesses wearing school uniform-style outfits to attract customers have sparked outrage (PHOTO &VIDEO)







Saturday, August 16, 2025 - A viral photo of club waitresses dressed in school-uniform-style outfits has ignited a heated debate online.

While some dismissed it as harmless fun or a playful theme, critics argue it crosses a troubling line.

School uniforms symbolize children, innocence, and education - associating them with adult entertainment blurs boundaries that should remain clear.





Netizens have warned that normalizing such imagery risks eroding respect for children’s identities.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

