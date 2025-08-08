"I Have No Regrets" - RAILA ODINGA defends backing President RUTO, says move saved Kenya from becoming a failed state







Friday, August 8, 2025 - ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has firmly defended his decision to support President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking during the funeral of veteran politician Phoebe Asiyo in Karachuonyo, Homa Bay County, on Friday, August 8th, Raila stated that the move was necessary to prevent Kenya from descending into chaos.

“I have no regrets. We did it in the country’s best interest.” Rails declared.

The former Prime Minister warned that Kenya was at serious risk of becoming a failed state, citing examples like Somalia, Sudan, Libya, and Egypt.

“People who don’t understand history talk carelessly. That’s why they write newspaper articles and I just read and laugh,” he remarked.

Raila challenged critics to offer viable alternatives, maintaining that the formation of a broad-based government helped stabilize the country.

“I invite anyone to tell me what better option existed. We sacrificed for peace,” he said.

Raila also outlined key issues that must be addressed going forward, including human rights, job creation, access to education, and the high cost of living.

He called for respect for the rule of law and reform in how security forces engage with civilians.

“The police are servants of the people, not masters. If I commit an offense, arrest me - don’t shoot me,” he added.