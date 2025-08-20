GLADYS KAMANDE, the woman who faked sickness and raised millions from gullible Kenyans now lives a soft life - Unbelievable transformation (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Gladys Kamande, the woman who once made headlines after allegedly faking chronic illness and raising millions of shillings from well-wishers, is now enjoying soft life.

Kamande had, years ago, captured the sympathy of Kenyans after appearing frail, hooked to oxygen tanks, and appealing for financial support to undergo treatment abroad.

Millions were raised by generous Kenyans touched by her plight.

However, revelations later surfaced that her illness claims were exaggerated, sparking outrage across the country.

Many Kenyans felt betrayed, branding her one of the most notorious con artists to exploit public sympathy.

Fast forward to today, Kamande’s life tells a very different story.

A recent photo circulating online shows her enjoying “soft life,” with an unbelievable transformation.





