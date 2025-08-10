How a LUO man stole over Ksh 3.7 million from a tourist and went on a shopping spree before detectives nabbed him (PHOTO)







Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Detectives from the Nairobi Region Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau have arrested Kenas Okello Oyugi, the mastermind behind a brazen theft targeting a tourist at the Maasai Mara Game Park.

The victim, a Greek national, had arrived in Nairobi on August 5, 2025.

The following day, accompanied by his tour guide together with an acquaintance he had met online, introducing himself as “Jeremiah John” - he set off for the Maasai Mara.

While there, Jeremiah vanished, making off with three debit cards, a mobile phone, and a wristwatch.

Shortly after, 25,000 euros was withdrawn from the tourist’s bank account.

Investigations were initiated and it was revealed that “Jeremiah John” was a false identity.

Through forensic analysis, detectives unmasked the suspect as Kenas Okello Oyugi, who was trailed and arrested at his hideout.

Upon his arrest, detectives recovered mobile phones, a Seiko Crystal wristwatch, Kshs 54,050, and cash in US dollars.

They also seized a brand-new tour trek bicycle, believed to have been purchased with the stolen funds.

Okello remains in custody at Central Police Station, undergoing processing pending arraignment.



