Spin and Win is unforgettable adventure into world of drive and big wins!





Entertainment from the 1xGames category has become a hit among all thrill-seekers. There are no complicated mechanics, intricate rules for forming paylines, or many symbols — only fast-paced rounds with high odds.

Start your journey through the world of excitement with the thrilling game Spin and Win. It offers the perfect mix of simplicity and spectacle. Now, you are just one click away from a new chapter in your life. Spin the wheel to satisfy your craving for adrenaline and hit the jackpot!

Spin and Win rules: What every beginner needs to know

The playing field is a classic Wheel of Fortune, each sector of which has its own odds:

● x2;

● x4;

● x5;

● x7;

● x10;

● x20.

Before the round starts, you need to place bets on the wheel sectors. The more fields the player uses, the greater their potential winnings will be.

The main action starts after pressing Play. The winning sector will be the one that the arrow points to after the wheel stops. If Fortune smiles on you and the prediction is correct, the cash prize will be calculated based on the specified odds. For example, you bet $10 on x2, which means your final reward will be $20.

Why do players love Spin and Win?

The game is designed in a lottery format, and the result of each round depends solely on luck. The player does not need to waste time studying the rules and choosing a strategy; they can immediately immerse themselves in the atmosphere of excitement and intrigue.

Spin and Win does not have RTP, and the outcome is determined by RNG, which ensures the independence of each wheel spin. The game interface appears equally well-designed in both the platform’s desktop version and the 1xBet mobile app.

Only registered users can launch the game. If you have an account, you can spin the wheel in demo mode to learn the basic mechanics without risking your money.

Chase for progressive jackpot is in full swing

Spin and Win features the 1xGames progressive jackpot. A percentage of each prediction made in games of this category is transferred to the general prize pool.

Every day, week, and month, there is a jackpot draw. All users who play Spin and Win and other options specified in the promo rules are eligible for the main prize.

Spin and Win is a bright design, dynamic gameplay, and a unique chance to try your luck!