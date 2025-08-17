'Have a solid income before marriage' - Lawyer advises single men and reveals the leading cause of divorce





Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Popular lawyer, Stan Alieke, has sparked a debate online after advising single men to secure a stable income before walking down the aisle.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he revealed that financial struggles are a major cause of divorce.

According to him, rushing into marriage without financial stability is a recipe for disaster.

“This might sound insensitive, but as a guy, if you’re not financially stable, don’t think of getting married.”

“Don’t let society pressure you - it’s better to marry late than struggle in marriage. You will see shege,” he wrote.

Alieke further claimed that after infidelity, being broke is the leading cause of separation.

“Ladies will tolerate a cheating husband more than a broke one,” he boldly added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST