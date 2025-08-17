‘Anakula Pension’ - This viral VIDEO of an elderly MUBABA dancing with a petite Slay Queen has lit up social media (VIDEO)







Sunday, August 17, 2025 - They say age is just a number, and one elderly man has proved it in style.

A viral video of the Mubaba dancing with a petite slay queen has left netizens buzzing.

Far from slowing down, the man showcased impressive agility and sleek moves that defy his years.

His confidence and rhythm had many viewers in awe, sparking mixed reactions online.

Some applauded him for embracing life and refusing to let age define his fun, with a few even predicting he will live longer thanks to his zest for living.

Others, with a humorous twist, suggested he must have saved enough for retirement and is now enjoying his pension to the fullest.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST