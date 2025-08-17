Flamboyant businessman KENNEDY RAPUDO breaks silence on AMBER RAY divorce rumours - ‘Let me say this once’







Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Flashy businessman Kennedy Rapudo, husband to controversial socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, has set the record straight on claims that their marriage was in trouble.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rapudo dismissed the speculation as “nonsense,” assuring friends and followers that his relationship with Amber remains intact.

“I’ve been getting calls and messages from friends worried about the gossip online, but let me say this once - there’s nothing to worry about,” he wrote.

The rumours, which spread quickly across social media, were fueled by keen fans noting the couple’s reduced presence in each other’s posts.

Known for their lavish lifestyle and affectionate displays, the sudden quiet sparked whispers of a possible split.

However, Rapudo has described those speading the rumours as“empty debes” — a colloquial term for people making noise without substance.

He accused online critics of chasing clickbait, adding that their silence as a couple was intentional.

“We chose to keep our matters private, and that silence clearly disturbs the broke and bitter,” he wrote.

The businessman also made it clear that he has no intention of entertaining the rumours further.

“None of it is true, none of it matters, and I won’t even break a sweat addressing it.

“Idlers will stay idlers.”

“Amber Ray and Rapudo, who share a daughter named Africanah, have been under constant public scrutiny since going public with their relationship.





