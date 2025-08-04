4 tech-savvy youths charged with siphoning over Ksh 7.8 million from accounts domiciled at RUTO’s Sidian Bank





Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Four suspects have been arraigned in court for allegedly siphoning Ksh 7,882,845 from accounts domiciled at Sidian Bank, a bank linked to President William Ruto.

The accused John Oboni Odidi, Phostine Hesbon, Christiano Nangole, and Nelson Wafukho, were charged with conspiring to defraud the bank on January 11th, 2025, at an unknown location within Kenya.

According to the prosecution, the suspects worked jointly with others to illegally withdraw the funds from multiple accounts.

John Oboni was accused of stealing Ksh 458,313 through his I&M Bank account from Nicholas Mulinge Muindi, a Sidian Bank account holder.

Phostine Hesbon faced charges of receiving Ksh 451,346, believed to be proceeds of crime, and separately charged with stealing the same amount belonging to Sidian Bank.

Christiano Nangole was charged with retaining Ksh 113,220 in his Safaricom M-Pesa account, despite having reason to believe it was stolen.

The four appeared before Magistrate Godfrey Onsarigo, where they all denied the charges.

They were released on Ksh 1 million bond or an alternative cash bail of Ksh 300,000 each.



