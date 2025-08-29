Former UDA Vice Chairman, ARAP KIRWA, dares President RUTO to attempt vote rigging in 2027 - “It will be a nightmare”





Friday, August 29, 2025 - Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice Chairman, Arap Kirwa, has issued a bold challenge to President William Ruto and his allies, warning them against any attempts to rig the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking on Friday, August 29th, 2025, during a radio interview, Kirwa dismissed the Government’s chances of retaining power, claiming that Kenyans had already lost confidence in the administration.

“I am happy, the current regime stands no chance.”

“Even if they attempt to steal two million votes, the gap between them and the alternative leadership will be too wide,” Kirwa said.

He cautioned that manipulating election figures would only expose the regime to ridicule.

“You cannot tell us that in a region with less than two million people, you got three million votes.”

“Importing votes from outside the country would be a logistical nightmare,” he remarked.

Kirwa argued that the administration has been overestimating its influence while underestimating the frustrations ordinary Kenyans face.

According to the former Minister, a struggling economy, governance failures, and political betrayals will heavily undermine Ruto’s re-election bid.

“I advise them that they will lose the election whether they import two million votes or not. The will of the people cannot be overturned,” he declared.