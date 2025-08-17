MULAMWAH’s ex-lover and baby mama, RUTH K, left heads turning at Kasarani - She was dressed to kill (PHOTOs)







Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Content creator and comedian, Mulamwah’s ex-lover and baby mama, Ruth K, has once again proved that she knows how to command attention wherever she goes.

Ruth K joined football fanatics at Kasarani to cheer Harambee stars and became the centre of attraction, thanks to her striking outfit that left little to men’s imagination.

Dressed to kill, the mother of one flaunted her enviable curves and sense of style, leaving men drooling and women admiring her bold fashion statement.

See the photos.

