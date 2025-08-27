EXPLOSIVE!! GACHAGUA reveals how RUTO’s Government allegedly tried to assassinate him after US trip - ‘There would be no country”







Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Democracy for Citizens Party leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made explosive allegations against Ruto’s Government, claiming there was an attempt to assassinate him shortly after his return from the United States.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s The Explainer show on Tuesday night, Gachagua alleged that a police unit disguised as goons had been deployed to attack his convoy near Pipeline, Nairobi, moments after landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

He claimed that the plan was to blame the incident on hired goons.

According to him, part of the alleged operation involved police embedded within groups of youths, as well as a civilian helicopter monitoring the situation from the air.

He further claimed that an object was dropped onto his car during the chaos but said he escaped unharmed.

Gachagua stated that the perceived threat forced him to abandon a planned rally at Kamukunji after his team’s security assessment revealed the presence of armed youths along his route.

The former DP warned Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen against “allowing state-sponsored violence,” saying his assassination could have triggered civil strife.

“If Murkomen had killed me, there would be no country; there would be civil war,” he said.

He also claimed there were plans to arrest him at the airport but suggested the presence of his supporters deterred security officers.

The Government has not responded to Gachagua’s allegations.

