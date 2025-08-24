JALANG’O pens glowing tribute to Mama IDA ODINGA on her 75th birthday - ‘You will go to heaven’

Sunday, August 24,
2025 - Lang’ata MP, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has
showered Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida
Odinga, with warm praises as she turns 75.
In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, August 24th,
2025, Jalang’o described Mama Ida as “a pillar of strength, wisdom, and grace,”
lauding her as a motherly figure whose life continues to inspire generations
across Kenya.
“Happy Birthday, Mama Ida Odinga! Today, we celebrate an
extraordinary woman… your unwavering dedication to family, country, and the
empowerment of women continues to inspire generations across Kenya and beyond,”
Jalang’o wrote.
He praised her role as a mentor, leader, and champion of
education and justice, noting that her legacy extends far beyond politics.
“As a mother, mentor, leader, and champion of education and
justice, your legacy shines brightly.”
“May this new year of life bring you abundant joy, good
health, and continued blessings,” he added, signing off with a cheeky quip:
“You are a good person; you will go to heaven!!”
Mama Ida, often celebrated for her quiet but firm influence
in Kenyan society, has long been at the forefront of initiatives empowering
women and supporting education.
Her birthdays have become glamorous affairs in Nairobi’s
social calendar.
For her 74th birthday last year, Raila hosted a
grand celebration at a Nairobi hotel, attended by top politicians, Governors,
MPs, and Cabinet Secretaries.
Dressed in a green gown with golden accents, Ida radiated elegance as she danced with Raila, who matched her style in a green Kaunda suit.
