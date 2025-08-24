JALANG’O pens glowing tribute to Mama IDA ODINGA on her 75th birthday - ‘You will go to heaven’







Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Lang’ata MP, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has showered Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, with warm praises as she turns 75.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, August 24th, 2025, Jalang’o described Mama Ida as “a pillar of strength, wisdom, and grace,” lauding her as a motherly figure whose life continues to inspire generations across Kenya.

“Happy Birthday, Mama Ida Odinga! Today, we celebrate an extraordinary woman… your unwavering dedication to family, country, and the empowerment of women continues to inspire generations across Kenya and beyond,” Jalang’o wrote.

He praised her role as a mentor, leader, and champion of education and justice, noting that her legacy extends far beyond politics.

“As a mother, mentor, leader, and champion of education and justice, your legacy shines brightly.”

“May this new year of life bring you abundant joy, good health, and continued blessings,” he added, signing off with a cheeky quip: “You are a good person; you will go to heaven!!”

Mama Ida, often celebrated for her quiet but firm influence in Kenyan society, has long been at the forefront of initiatives empowering women and supporting education.

Her birthdays have become glamorous affairs in Nairobi’s social calendar.

For her 74th birthday last year, Raila hosted a grand celebration at a Nairobi hotel, attended by top politicians, Governors, MPs, and Cabinet Secretaries.

Dressed in a green gown with golden accents, Ida radiated elegance as she danced with Raila, who matched her style in a green Kaunda suit.





