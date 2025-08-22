Emotional moments as the LADY who threw herself in a river along with her son in Gatundu is laid to rest - Hii ni uchungu (PHOTOs)







Friday, August 22, 2025 - Tearful scenes were witnessed in Gatundu as family, friends, and neighbors gathered to bid farewell to the young mother who recently threw herself into a river together with her little son.

The heartbreaking incident shocked the entire community, with many still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

At the burial, mourners wailed uncontrollably as the two caskets were lowered side by side, symbolizing a bond between mother and child that death could not break.

The deceased lady and her son were reported missing before their bodies were retrieved from a river.

See photos of the burial.

