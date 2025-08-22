A heavily drunk driver refuses help from well-wishers after crashing his car along Lang’ata Road - Remains trapped inside (VIDEO)







Friday, August 22, 2025 - A heavily intoxicated driver stunned onlookers along Lang’ata Road after crashing his car and stubbornly refusing help from concerned well-wishers.

According to witnesses, the driver was visibly drunk and disoriented after the accident, yet he turned down assistance from bystanders who rushed to his aid.

In the video, the man is seen trapped inside his badly damaged vehicle, which had landed in a ditch.

Well-wishers tried desperately to help him exit the ill-fated car, but he remained defiant, too intoxicated to understand the gravity of the situation.

Police later arrived at the scene, pulled him from the wreckage, and rushed him to hospital.

His car was subsequently towed away.

