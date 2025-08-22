A woman shamelessly parades her grey-haired lover, who is old enough to be her grandfather (VIDEO)







Friday, August 22, 2025 - Social media has erupted after a woman boldly flaunted her much older, grey-haired lover, sparking endless debate online.

In the viral clip, the lovebirds are seen cozying up as the elderly man, who many joked could pass for her grandfather, tenderly plaits her hair while she records their intimate moments.

The pair looked unbothered, openly displaying affection despite the criticism.

The video has since ignited mixed reactions online.

Some blasted the woman, accusing her of chasing money and comfort from the relationship, while others defended her, insisting that “love knows no age” and that happiness matters more than societal judgment.

A woman shamelessly parades her grey-haired lover, who is old enough to be her grandfather pic.twitter.com/cl24McmniE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 22, 2025

