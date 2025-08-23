Murang’a Seal FC winger, VICTOR HAKI, celebrates Harambee Stars’ loss to Madagascar after the coach failed to select him to join the CHAN squad (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Murang’a Seal FC winger, Victor Haki, has sparked outrage online after a video surfaced showing him openly celebrating Harambee Stars’ humiliating defeat to Madagascar in the ongoing CHAN competition.

The controversial winger, who was overlooked by the technical bench during squad selection, seemed to take the loss personally, turning it into a moment of revenge.

In the viral clip, Haki is seen jubilating, laughing, and mocking Harambee Stars’ elimination, claiming it was “karma” for being snubbed.

Football fans have since reacted angrily, accusing the winger of being unpatriotic and lacking professionalism.

“You can’t celebrate your own national team’s downfall just because you were not picked. That’s bitterness at its peak,” one fan commented.

Others, however, defended Haki, arguing that his frustration is justified since he has been in great form at club level but was unfairly excluded from the squad.

Watch the video.

