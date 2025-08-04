DRAMA as Sauti Sol’s BIEN is caught red-handed by his wife CHIKI KURUKA trying to exchange phone numbers with a slay queen - Fans say she’s too insecure (VIDEO)







Monday, August 4, 2025 - A viral video has emerged showing Sauti Sol’s lead vocalist, Bien-Aimé Baraza, trying to exchange phone numbers with a gorgeous slay queen, only to be busted by his wife, Chiki Kuruka.

In the short but tense clip circulating online, Bien is seen chatting casually with an unidentified lass at what appears to be a social event.

Things take a sudden turn when Chiki shows up unexpectedly, grabs Bien’s phone, and begins inspecting it closely.

She was seen demanding to know the nature of their private conversation, visibly displeased with what she was witnessing.

Bien tried to explain himself as Chiki scrolled through his phone.

Chiki abruptly ends the interaction by pulling him away from the lady.

As the video trends, fans are divided: “Chiki needs to chill. Bien is a superstar, this is normal,” one user commented.

“She did what any wife would do. Too many slay queens out here,” another responded.

Watch the video.

BIEN caught by CHIKI trying to exchange phone numbers with a slay queen pic.twitter.com/s5i0PsfB6r — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST