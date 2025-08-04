DRAMA as a jilted KIKUYU woman storms her husband’s wedding at St Francis Catholic Church, Limuru and disrupts it - Claims he wants to marry a second wife without her consent (VIDEO)







Monday, August 4, 2025 - Drama unfolded at St. Francis Catholic Church in Limuru over the weekend after a jilted Kikuyu woman stormed a wedding ceremony, accusing the groom, her legally wedded husband, of attempting to marry a second wife without her consent.

In the video, the agitated woman is seen forcing her way into the church compound just moments before the couple could exchange vows.

Accompanied by her children, she loudly declared that the groom was still legally married to her and vowed to stop the wedding.

“This is not godly,” she lamented, breaking down in tears. “How can a church allow this to happen?”

The woman revealed that she had earlier visited the priest’s office to lodge a formal objection, but claimed her plea was ignored.

She went on to accuse the officiating priest of colluding with her husband to push forward with the ceremony despite her protests.

The confrontation stunned the congregation and guests, many of whom watched in shock.

Some whispered in disbelief, while others quietly recorded the unfolding scene on their phones.

Watch the video.

Jilted KIKUYU woman storms her husband’s wedding at St Francis Catholic Church, Limuru pic.twitter.com/4SAyJA6iBv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2025

The woman also shared photos of her traditional wedding ceremony on Tiktok, to prove that she was still the goat wife.

@marydavis446 Mtu anipate kwangu alafu atake kufanya harusi kisiri siri ♬ original sound - Mary Ndungu

