Constable BARAZA, the rogue cop who shot BONIFACE KARIUKI, begs the court to release him on bail - Claims his wife is threatening to leave him

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Police Constable Klinzy Masinde Baraza, the officer accused of murdering mask hawker Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, has pleaded with the court to release him on bail, claiming his continued detention is tearing his family apart.
Through a certificate of urgency filed at the Milimani High
Court, Baraza argued that his offence is bailable and that he is
constitutionally entitled to be released on reasonable terms pending trial.
He insisted that he is the sole breadwinner for his young
family, which depends on him for survival.
In his affidavit, Baraza lamented that since his arrest, his
wife, two children, and ailing mother have been struggling to make ends meet.
He disclosed that his children have frequently missed school
due to lack of fees, while his wife, who is unemployed, has threatened to leave
him because of the unbearable financial strain.
“For the period I have been in custody, my family has been
living from hand to mouth, which is threatening the disintegration of my
family, which will negatively impact most on the children and the sick and the
old mother,” part of the application read.
His lawyers, led by Vincent Yegon, urged the court to
grant him bail, citing Article 49 (1)(h) of the Constitution, which guarantees
the right to bond unless compelling reasons exist.
They argued that denying bail would unfairly punish his
innocent dependents.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments