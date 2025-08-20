Constable BARAZA, the rogue cop who shot BONIFACE KARIUKI, begs the court to release him on bail - Claims his wife is threatening to leave him







Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Police Constable Klinzy Masinde Baraza, the officer accused of murdering mask hawker Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, has pleaded with the court to release him on bail, claiming his continued detention is tearing his family apart.

Through a certificate of urgency filed at the Milimani High Court, Baraza argued that his offence is bailable and that he is constitutionally entitled to be released on reasonable terms pending trial.

He insisted that he is the sole breadwinner for his young family, which depends on him for survival.

In his affidavit, Baraza lamented that since his arrest, his wife, two children, and ailing mother have been struggling to make ends meet.

He disclosed that his children have frequently missed school due to lack of fees, while his wife, who is unemployed, has threatened to leave him because of the unbearable financial strain.

“For the period I have been in custody, my family has been living from hand to mouth, which is threatening the disintegration of my family, which will negatively impact most on the children and the sick and the old mother,” part of the application read.

His lawyers, led by Vincent Yegon, urged the court to grant him bail, citing Article 49 (1)(h) of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to bond unless compelling reasons exist.

They argued that denying bail would unfairly punish his innocent dependents.

