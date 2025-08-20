Kenyan man sparks wild reactions after filming himself next to his mangled car after a grisly accident for ‘clout’ (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Only in the age of TikTok can someone survive a near-death experience and still think about hitting a record.

That’s exactly what a Kenyan man did after walking away from a grisly road accident - and netizens had plenty to say about it.

In a short video now making rounds online, the visibly shaken yet grateful man is seen pausing in front of his mangled car, blood still trickling, as a gospel track plays in the background.

But while his intent may have been to glorify God, social media users weren’t about to let the moment pass quietly.

The comments section quickly turned into a mix of criticism, comedy, and cheeky banter.

Some questioned his priorities, wondering why he chose to document the wreckage before seeking medical attention.

Others, however, turned the incident into comic fodder. Jokes poured in suggesting the man should celebrate his miraculous escape by expanding his family.

“Go home and impregnate your wife immediately,” one commenter wrote, while playful ladies jumped in offering to “carry his baby” themselves.

And if nothing else, his story proves that in the digital age, not even a brush with death can keep some people off TikTok.





Watch the video and reactions below.

Wakenya mko na mambo bana😂Hii nimetii sasa 💈 pic.twitter.com/cJ2d2Eb324 — ~•𝐊𝐔 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐄•~ (@dansilly_ke) August 20, 2025