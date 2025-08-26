Soft life pressure! Meet the rich married man sponsoring renowned social media influencer, Dr. LINDA MUTHONI’s luxurious life (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Popular social media influencer, Dr. Linda Muthoni, has been unmasked after details of her secret affair with a wealthy married man emerged online.

The man in question has been identified as Sam Mutuura, a filthy rich tech investor said to be the driving force behind Linda’s flashy lifestyle.

From luxury vacations to designer outfits, Mutuura has reportedly bankrolled it all, a lifestyle that has left many young ladies under pressure on Instagram.





Sources intimate that the two have been an item for over two years, and shockingly, Mutuura’s wife is fully aware of the relationship.

Mutuura is among the elite Kenyans residing at the exclusive Migaa Golf Estate, where opulence meets secrecy.

Linda adds to the long list of flashy female social media personalities who depend on wealthy men to fund their lifestyles.