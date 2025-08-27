Bold Side Chick sparks wild reactions after sending her man a birthday cake with this cheeky message! Fear Women! (LOOK)







Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - The internet has erupted after a bold side chick pulled the ultimate stunt for her sneaky link’s birthday.

Instead of a simple cake, the side chic had it iced with the words “I wish you were mine alone.”

Talk about audacity!

The brazen declaration has netizens divided, with some applauding her guts while others accuse her of shamelessly staking claim on someone else’s man.

It’s giving delulu but also dangerous levels of confidence.

Some are even joking she unlocked a new side chick era - no more hiding in the shadows, just vibes, chaos, and cake.

See the photo below.





