City fashion designer EMMA OTHUNO arrested over a multi-million gold scam targeting foreign investors (PHOTOs)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - After months on the run, two gold scammers who have been slipping through the police dragnet have finally been brought to book.

Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU) have arrested Benson Gembe Odero and Emmulate Adhiambo Othuno, the masterminds behind a multi-million-shilling gold scam targeting foreign investors.

The case traces back to September 2024, when two investors from Dubai lodged a complaint.

Lured by the promise of a lucrative deal to purchase 35 kilograms of gold, the investors flew to Kenya after days of negotiations.

On arrival at JKIA, they were chauffeured to a plush Kilimani hotel and introduced to an elaborate network of accomplices, some posing as KRA Customs officers, Ministry of Mining officials, and even licensed private jet operators.

Before they realised they were being conned, the scammers had already fleeced them of USD 54,300.

Following the complaint, detectives mounted an intensive investigation.

On November 5th, 2024, coordinated raids were carried out in Runda, Ridgeways, and the Industrial Area, where the victims had been taken to “formalise” the bogus deal, where thirty-one suspects were arrested and arraigned.

However, Odero and Othuno managed to stay one step ahead until August 13th, 2025, when OSU detectives finally cornered and arrested them in a targeted operation.

Othuno has been masquerading as a fashion designer.

See her photos below.



