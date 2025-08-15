Pombe Sio Supu! See how this Slay Queen turned heads at a popular city club with her antics while drunk! (VIDEO)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - A viral clip of a slay queen having a good time at a popular Nairobi club has set social media ablaze.

Dressed in a daring, curve-hugging outfit, she confidently served fearless moves while balancing on a bar stool - a performance that left netizens both mesmerized and amused.

While some fans praised her energy, others speculated she might have had one too many shots, warning she may not even remember her bold antics once the buzz wore off.

As they say, pombe sio supu.

Watch the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST