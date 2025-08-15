A young KIKUYU LADY says she is proud to be married as a 5th wife to an elderly man - Guka ndio mambo yote (PHOTOs)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - A young Kikuyu lady has stirred mixed reactions online after boldly declaring that she is proud to be married as the fifth wife to an elderly man.

The unapologetic lady, who shared her story on social media alongside a romantic photo with her husband, said she has no regrets about her decision and is enjoying every moment of her marriage.

In the photo, the elderly man appears content, posing proudly by her side, proving that their bond is strong despite their huge age gap.

“Having gone through education, having tried TSC employment, having tried self-employment, I highly recommend marriage to a guka as a 5th wife,” she quipped, sharing photos that captured her journey.

Critics accused her of chasing wealth and comfort, but she dismissed the claims, insisting that her marriage is built on genuine affection and mutual respect.

See the photos.

