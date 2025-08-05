‘Mapaja Zote Ziko Nje’ - Middle-aged woman confronts Gen Z Slay Queen over her outfit in viral video (WATCH)







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - A middle-aged woman has gone viral after confronting a Gen Z slay queen over her outfit.

In the widely shared video, the woman is seen passionately lecturing the young lady in public, exclaiming, “Umevaa vibaya, si utembee uchi basi!”

The defiant slay queen casually replied, “Sasa unatakaje?” before giving a dramatic 360 - degree spin and cheeky shake of her behind - leaving the woman stunned.

The older woman pressed further, asking what tribe the young woman was from.

When she responded, “Luhya,” the woman asked if this was how Luhyas dressed nowadays.

The moment has sparked debate online about generational fashion clashes and the growing divide between traditional values and Gen Z’s bold self-expression.

Clearly, this new generation is living unapologetically - and they’re not afraid to shake things up, literally and figuratively.

Watch the video.

Mapaja Zote Ziko Nje!!! pic.twitter.com/Itjzx28C9P — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 6, 2025

