ABEL MUTUA’s wife, JUDY NYAWIRA, melts hearts with sweet birthday message as he turns 39 - “You just keep getting richer, deeper and finer”





Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Renowned storyteller, actor and filmmaker Abel Mutua, fondly known as Mkurugenzi, has hit a new milestone as he celebrated his 39th birthday today.

The popular creative was showered with love from his wife, producer Judy Nyawira, and close friends in the entertainment industry.

Judy’s tribute on social media stole the spotlight, perfectly capturing their bond.

“39 looks good on you, Baba Mumbus! ❤️ Like wine, you just keep getting richer, deeper, finer! Happiest birthday, my love! 🥳,” she gushed.

True to his humorous nature, Abel responded with a cheeky, “Thank you, My Baby!!! Ndio Kuzaliwa sasa!!! 😂😂.”

The couple’s playful exchange drew warm reactions, with celebrities and fans flooding their timelines with heartfelt wishes.

Abel and Judy’s love story remains one of the most admired in the Kenyan entertainment scene.

Married for over a decade, the two have built a solid partnership that blends family, creativity and friendship.

Parents to their daughter, Mumbus, who often sneaks into Abel’s storytelling, the couple continue to inspire fans with their authenticity, humor, and unwavering teamwork both on and off screen.