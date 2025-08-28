Deceased NTV host, TREVOR LAMENYA’s obituary leaves netizens talking - He was not married and had no kids at 41





Thursday, August 28, 2025 - The obituary of fallen NTV host, Trevor Lamenya, has stirred heated conversations online after it revealed that the celebrated automotive journalist died at the age of 41 without ever marrying or having children.

Lamenya, who passed away earlier this month, was a familiar face to many Kenyans, having built a reputation as a charismatic TV personality.

However, details from his obituary have sparked debate, with netizens dissecting his personal life just as much as his career.

Some social media users praised him for choosing his own path, noting that marriage and children should never be used as the only measure of success.

“Not everyone has to fit into society’s checklist. He lived his life fully and on his own terms,” one user wrote.

Others, however, expressed sadness, with some suggesting that his private life must have been lonely.

“Forty years and no wife, no kids… that’s heartbreaking,” another commented.