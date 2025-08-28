After two failed marriages, comedian Dr. OFWENEKE explains why he is in no rush to marry again!







Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Comedian and TV host, Dr. Ofweneke, has revealed, in his usual humorous style, why he is not eager to walk down the aisle again after two failed marriages.

His reason? The everyday but surprisingly stressful question: “Babe, what are we eating today?”

Speaking on Instagram on Thursday, August 28th, 2025, Ofweneke said while he values family and relationships, he finds it frustrating that many women struggle to decide on meals - leaving the responsibility on men even after they have provided.

“One of the reasons I’m not in a hurry to get married is that question: Babe leo tutakula nini?”

“Imagine I’ve worked hard, brought money, filled the fridge, and still have to decide what we’re eating. That makes me want to cry,” he joked.

Interestingly, his remarks struck a chord with many online, as both men and women admitted facing the same issue at home.

For Ofweneke, the “what’s for dinner” question symbolizes the hidden pressures of marriage that often go unspoken.

Ofweneke’s reflections come after two high-profile divorces.

He first married singer Nicah the Queen, with whom he shares two daughters, before their marriage ended in 2016.

He later tied the knot with Christine Tenderess, but the union also ended in divorce in 2022.

