Tragedy as a little girl who went missing in Karatina a week ago is found murdered and her body dumped in a thicket (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Police have launched investigations after a young girl, who had been missing for a week, was found brutally murdered and dumped in a thicket.

According to locals, the child disappeared under unclear circumstances, sparking an intense search by family members, residents and local authorities.

The search came to a tragic end when her lifeless body was discovered in a bushy area near a river.

Preliminary police reports indicate that the child may have been assaulted before her death, though the exact cause will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

Detectives have since cordoned off the area and commenced investigations to track down those responsible for the heinous act.



