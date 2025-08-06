Tragedy as a little girl who went missing in Karatina a week ago is found murdered and her body dumped in a thicket (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Police have launched investigations after a young girl, who had been missing for a week, was found brutally murdered and dumped in a thicket.
According to locals, the child disappeared under unclear
circumstances, sparking an intense search by family members, residents and
local authorities.
The search came to a tragic end when her lifeless body was
discovered in a bushy area near a river.
Preliminary police reports indicate that the child may have
been assaulted before her death, though the exact cause will be determined
after a post-mortem examination.
Detectives have since cordoned off the area and commenced
investigations to track down those responsible for the heinous act.
