You are playing with fire - Angry MUMAMA warns her BEN 10 in a viral video over leaking Mercedes-Benz







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - A furious “Mumama” was captured on video unleashing her wrath on her young lover, commonly known as a Ben 10, for allegedly mishandling her prized Mercedes-Benz.

In the now-viral clip, the visibly angry woman is heard blasting the young man for using her luxury car to run errands instead of taking it to the garage as instructed.

“I told you to take the Mercedes-Benz to the garage, but you went to run your errands,” she shouted.

“Now it’s leaking just like me. You are playing with fire, young man,’’ she added.

The woman also complained that her young lover was nowhere to be seen after sending him money, leaving her lonely.

Netizens have had a field day with the video, with many mocking the Ben 10 for fumbling the bag while others sympathized with him, saying he’s just being used and abused like the Benz.

Watch the video.

Angry MUMAMA warns her BEN 10 in a viral video over leaking Mercedes-Benz pic.twitter.com/YOCECiTXWZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST