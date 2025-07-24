Enda kwenu! DRAMA as a man ‘kept’ by a rich LUO woman gets kicked out of her lavish mansion in the dead of night after a heated dispute (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - There was drama at a residential estate after a man, allegedly kept by a wealthy Luo woman, was kicked out of her palatial mansion in the middle of the night, following a bitter domestic fallout.

The incident, which took place in one of Nairobi’s gated communities, was captured on video by a nosy neighbour and shared online.

In the video, the visibly angry woman identified as Achieng is heard shouting, "Enda kwenu!", as she throws the man’s belongings out of the house, one item after another.

The man is seen trying to gather his clothes and plead for a chance to talk, but the woman was having none of it.

According to sources, the man had been living off the woman’s wealth, with no steady job or income of his own.

She allegedly catered to his every need, from accommodation to food.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the fight may have been triggered by cheating allegations, with the woman allegedly discovering flirtatious messages between the man and another lady.

Social media users have been quick to weigh in, with opinions divided.

“Soft life isn’t free,” one X user wrote.

“When the sponsor gets mad, you become homeless in seconds,’’ another user added.

Watch video of the dramatic incident.

Enda kwenu! Man ‘kept’ by a rich LUO woman gets kicked out of her lavish mansion at night pic.twitter.com/G76QFWrMMk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 24, 2025

