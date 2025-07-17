Wireless Theft! See the new trick scammers are using to steal from unsuspecting men in public - They use beautiful women (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 17, 2025 - A viral video making rounds on social media has revealed a crafty new scam involving contactless payments.
In the clip, two stylish women are seen using a POS machine
with the Tap to Pay (NFC) feature to silently steal from unsuspecting victims
in public spaces - mostly men.
The scam works through distraction and stealth.
One woman engages the target in casual conversation, while
the other discreetly brings the NFC-enabled POS machine close to the victim’s
wallet or pocket, hoping to connect with a contactless card inside.
Since some cards don't require a PIN for low-value
transactions, the scam only needs a set amount and proximity - no alerts, no
noise.
However, the trick only works if a single contactless card
is in the wallet. The scam fails when multiple cards interfere with the signal.
To protect yourself, experts advise setting a low daily
limit for contactless transactions. Once the limit is reached, a PIN will be
required - keeping your money safe from sneaky tech-enabled theft.
Watch the video
We won't see this one alone pic.twitter.com/Nxal5AhAbG— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 16, 2025
