Wireless Theft! See the new trick scammers are using to steal from unsuspecting men in public - They use beautiful women (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - A viral video making rounds on social media has revealed a crafty new scam involving contactless payments.

In the clip, two stylish women are seen using a POS machine with the Tap to Pay (NFC) feature to silently steal from unsuspecting victims in public spaces - mostly men.

The scam works through distraction and stealth.

One woman engages the target in casual conversation, while the other discreetly brings the NFC-enabled POS machine close to the victim’s wallet or pocket, hoping to connect with a contactless card inside.

Since some cards don't require a PIN for low-value transactions, the scam only needs a set amount and proximity - no alerts, no noise.

However, the trick only works if a single contactless card is in the wallet. The scam fails when multiple cards interfere with the signal.

To protect yourself, experts advise setting a low daily limit for contactless transactions. Once the limit is reached, a PIN will be required - keeping your money safe from sneaky tech-enabled theft.

Watch the video

We won't see this one alone pic.twitter.com/Nxal5AhAbG — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 16, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST