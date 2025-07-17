You think I’m fat, stay mad! Bold plus size LADY tells off trolls and flaunts her curves in viral VIDEO







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - In a bold display of confidence, a plus-size woman has gone viral on X after clapping back at body shamers.

Strutting like a runway queen in a sleek, figure-hugging black dress, she delivered her message with style and sass.

She captioned the video: “You think I'm fat? I think you're irrelevant. We're both entitled to our opinions.”

“You hate my body, but I'm the one with the guts to show it. Stay mad.”

The video has sparked conversation online with many praising her unapologetic attitude and self-love.

However, others expressed concern over health risks linked to weight.

Watch the video.

You think I'm fat? I think you're irrelevant. We're both entitled to our opinions. You hate my body, but I'm the one with the guts to show it. Stay mad💅💋😘 pic.twitter.com/UFSXyWT6qr — Brantley mary (@brantleymary_) July 16, 2025

