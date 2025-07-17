"She slept her way to the top and got me fired!" - Tech Influencer NYANDIA GACHAGO exposed by her former colleague at an IT firm (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Popular tech influencer, Nyandia Gachago, widely celebrated for her polished online image and corporate success, is now facing damning accusations from her former colleague, Maribel, who claims she was betrayed and fired after helping Nyandia get a job.

Speaking in a TikTok video, Maribel revealed that she was instrumental in helping Nyandia land a marketing position at a local IT firm, where Maribel served as Head of Brand.

However, things quickly turned sour.

“She had a fling with the boss, badmouthed me, and got me fired,” Maribel alleged.

“After I was gone, she brought in her brother and husband to replace me,” Maribel added, further alleging that Nyandia cut communication immediately she was fired.

Maribel vowed that she will never help anyone get a job after being betrayed by Nyandia, the very woman she plunged in with a job and later turned against her.

Watch the video.

NYANDIA GACHAGO slept her way to the top and got me fired! pic.twitter.com/fxofbNAD2z — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 17, 2025

Below are photos of Nyandia.