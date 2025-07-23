Socialite VERA SIDIKA silences haters as she gifts herself a stunning Sh18M Range Rover Sport (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Veteran Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, is back - and she’s doing it in style.

After weeks of online chatter questioning her finances, Vera has acquired a stunning 2015 Range Rover Sport worth a cool Ksh 18 million.

Sharing the news with her 2.4M+ Instagram fans, she posted sleek shots of the new ride with the caption: “Bought myself an early birthday present. From me to me. Single girl problems. #Grateful.”

She followed it up with a video of the luxury SUV, calling it “the BEAST… curves, power, and an attitude to match my personality.”

This head-turning purchase comes just days after she was trolled for hosting an event at a little-known club in Busia, with critics quick to label her “broke”.

But Vera wasn’t about to take it lying down. In interviews, she reminded Kenyans that she runs a successful beauty salon, sells her Veetox tea brand across East Africa, and still bags major club appearances - both locally and abroad.

“People wish to see me broke so bad, but God keeps disappointing them,” she clapped back.

And with that, Vera’s new wheels say it all - bosslady energy, loud and unapologetic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST