Were they drunk? You won’t believe what this man and LADY were caught doing outside a popular Nairobi nightclub (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - A video of a man and a lady getting overly intimate outside a Nairobi nightclub in the early hours has set social media abuzz.

In the clip, the man is seen getting physical with the lady against a wall, leaving stunned onlookers whispering in disbelief.

As some revelers exited the club, their audible shock added to the drama.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with many blaming the wild behavior on alcohol-fueled recklessness and poor judgment.

Watch the video below.

Happy and drunk in love.... pic.twitter.com/rCZeV0Ug5E — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 31, 2025

