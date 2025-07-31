This MUMAMA dressed to impress turned heads in a city club - Netizens claim she’s too old for clubbing! (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 31, 2025 - A viral video of a confident middle-aged lady popularly known as mumama having a good time in a Nairobi club has sparked mixed reactions online.
Dressed in a daring outfit that left little to
the imagination, she moved with bold, carefree energy, unbothered by the stares
and attention her look attracted.
While some netizens criticized her revealing
attire - arguing it was too much for a woman of her age - others praised her
for living unapologetically.
MUMAMA dressed to impress... pic.twitter.com/uahAWOcMPO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 31, 2025
