These two LADIES turned heads in a city club for all the wrong reasons - They must be ‘mrima babes’ (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - A light-hearted video of two ladies dancing in a city nightclub has taken social media by storm - though not exactly for the reasons they may have expected.

In the now-viral clip, the pair is seen grooving enthusiastically to the hit track "Shake It to the Max," cheered on by an amused crowd.

One petite lady gave it her all, humorously "shaking" what many noted wasn’t quite there, while her friend’s stiff moves added to the drama.

Social media users have since joked about their origins, speculating that the two might be Kikuyu or “Mrima babes,” referencing common body-type stereotypes.

Still, what stood out most was their carefree spirit and infectious energy - proof that joy doesn’t need perfection.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST