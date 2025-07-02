Watch!! Trailer driver puts on a show of skill as traffic cop chases him on a Boda Boda along busy Nairobi road (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - A trailer driver pulled off an impressive display of driving skills during a high-speed cat-and-mouse chase with a traffic police officer, who was riding a boda boda.

The incident, which took place along a busy city highway, captures the officer clinging to the back of the speeding boda boda, desperately trying to catch up with the defiant driver.

The driver had declined to stop at a police checkpoint, prompting the determined officer to hop onto a passing boda boda in hot pursuit, igniting scenes straight out of an action movie.

The trailer driver skillfully weaved through traffic, avoiding hitting other vehicles with almost unbelievable precision.

Although he was eventually caught after another motorist blocked his way, his driving skills are enviable.

Watch the video.

Trailer driver puts on a show of skill as traffic cop chases him on a Boda Boda along busy Nairobi road pic.twitter.com/kPRfiY73Jw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 2, 2025

